Stradbally artists to leave their mark

The Active Retirement Group in wanted to leave its Stamp on the Annals of Stradbally in some way.

So, the chairperson Ette Kennedy suggested that they would paint some of the Doorways on the Street.

This idea was greatly accepted and took off apace thus the “Doorways of Stradbally” was born. Seven with paint brushes took on the task.

Chrisse, Christy, Ette, Mary, Michael, Phillis and Vera. This project will be completed by the summer.