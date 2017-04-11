Garden trees inspire exhibition of drawings in Stradbally

'Winter Trees from the Artist's Garden' is the name of a vibrant collection of pencil drawings completed over winter by artist Mary Lee Murphy.

Lord and Countess Rosse of Birr Castle were on hand to officially open the exhibition of the drawings at the Laois Arthouse Gallery in Stradbally recently. The grounds of Birr Castle are noted for trees so it was apt that the Rosses launched the exhibition.

Mary is based in Sligo but from Waterford.

“Trees are most revealing in winter and that's when through drawing I re-acquaint myself with the trees in my garden. Beech, ash, silver birch, hawthorn, cherry and apple all unique, each with its own signature and individual personality but sharing common characteristics,” said the artist of her latest work.

Mary's work has been widely acclaimed with 13 solo shows to date and participation in numerous group, open submission, and invited exhibitions both at home in Ireland and abroad.

The drawings are on display until April 13.

Photographer Michael Scully was there for the Leinster Express