Ryan Tubridy presents prizes to Texaco National Art winners from Laois

Lucy Deegan presented with prize where three children from Portlaoise were also honoured

Four Laois students have been presented with top awards in this year’s 63rd Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Lucy Deegan (17), from Luggacurren, who won first prize and overall national winner winner in the 16-18 years age category of the Competition. She attended the award ceremony, which was held at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin recently, with her father Jim, mother Fionnuala and RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Other Laois winners were Ciarán Leonard (13), from St. Mary's CBS, Portlaoise, who won second prize in the 12-13 years age category of the Competition and Asma Zulfiqas (14), from Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise and Abdul Ahad Zulfiqar (6), from Holy Family Junior School, Portlaoise, both of whom received a Special Merit Award.

A pupil of Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach in Carlow Town, Lucy is the daughter of well-known tourism industry figure, Jim Deegan – founder of the Railtours Ireland First Class organisation, and his wife Fionnuala – herself an accomplished animation artist.

Her brother Tom and sisters Annie Rose and Juliet, all of whom have won prizes in previous years. Her work entitled ‘Tom – Summer’ is a detailed portrait study of her brother.

Away from painting, Lucy is well known to fans of GAA ladies football – as a midfield player with the St. Joseph’s Ballyadams club and as a player with the Co Laois ladies minor football team.

Her prize includes a cheque for €1,500 plus an opportunity to visit Tokyo next August at the invitation of the International Foundation for Arts and Culture.