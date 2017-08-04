Laois children have summer arts fun in Portlaoise, Rathdowney, Stradbally & Mountmellick

The creative talents of Laois children was on show in abundance at the Laois County Council Arts Office Summer Arts Programme.

Among the features was a three day workshop titled Cog and Axle with Colm O’Hanluain was held in Portlaoise. This innovative workshop, gave young people an insight into the world of paper engineering through story and play, as they learned how to construct pop up cards and mobiles.

There were an amazing three days of drama at the Youth Café in Rathdowney. Two separate groups of young people enjoyed the experience of learning news skill in acting and performing. Drama teacher Mirjana Rendulic was delighted with the outcome of the workshops and remarked on how well all the young people progressed as it was the first time for most of them to take part in any type of drama event.

A special thanks goes to Linda Hayes for giving her time and assistance to help make this event such a success. The aim is to develop a community Youth Theatre programme in the Rathdowney area.

Fins Pottery Tuition also worked their magic in the MDA, in Mountmellick the previous week as two groups of enthusiastic young people were inspired to create some fantastic work with clay.

Up to forty young people took part. That same week Stradbally Arthouse was full of colour and creativity as artist Caroline Conway worked with a group young people on a 3 day printing and design workshop. Lots of colourful designs and prints were brought home at the end of the course.

To register interest for next year's programme contact the Arts Office, Laois County Council on T:057 8664033 or E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie