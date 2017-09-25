Lots of Laois fun, creativity and entertainment on #culturenight

There were a host of free fun events in Laois on Culture Night 2017.

Camross Comhaltas hosted a Seisiún Oíche Chultúir with two sessions of music, song, dance and storytelling in the beautiful setting of the Poet's Cottage.

Mountmellick Library hosted ‘The Secrets of Painting a Landscape in Oils’ by artist Tom Joyce.

Anam - Siamsa Tire, a percussive dance show featuring world class performers, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre .

There was a Samba Drum Performance presented by Music Generation Laois at the Plaza, County Hall, Portlaoise led by Peter Crann with a visiting samba band ‘Itchy Feet Drummers’ from Sligo

Equinox:Live Art showcased live art including dance, painting, poetry and much more in Kavanagh’s, Portlaoise.

Bennie Reilly’s New Works exhibition was staged in the Dunamaise Arts Centre Gallery.

‘Exploring Cultural Connections – Through Music, Dance, Conversations, Displays’ took place at the Portlaoise Parish Centre.

There was a traditional Irish evening at An Sean Chistin, in Irey, Ballyfi.

An open studio event was hosted by by artist Kevin McCann at Glory, Glory, Old Deer Park, Ballyfin.

There was a reading and crafting evening with author Helena Duggan in Durrow Library.

Emo Court opened for two free guided tours.

Mountrath Figure2Ground studios hosted an artists open studio event in Murrays, Left Bank House.

‘The Fight for Colour and Wonde’, an exhibition by Melissa Donagher opened at The French Restaurant in the French Quarter Portarlington.

Portarlington Comhaltas performed in the Hawthorn Function Room.

Spink Comhaltas held an evening of traditional music in Spink Community Hall.

Rathdowney Men’s Shed showcased music, dance, storytelling and a display of woodcraft work.

Photographer Denis Byrne covered some of the events which were hosted with the backing of Laois County Council.