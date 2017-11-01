Portlaoise Musical Society is all set for ROCK OF AGES

Travel back in time to the 80s with big hair, big music and rock and roll values because Portlaoise Musical Society is proud to present one of their biggest and most sensational productions with Rock of Ages.

Featuring almost 70 performers, complete with a live rock band at Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise from Saturday 18th to Saturday 25th November. This show will be one to remember with the Dunamaise transformed into an 80’s venue and audiences transposed to Hollywood to experience every bit of blood, sweat and tears that went into preparing the 8 night run to give people a real feel for the bygone era of rock & roll!

SEE Photos by Terry Conroy & Gilly Guilfoyle IN OUR GALLERY

Rock of Ages, based on the Broadway blockbuster, is a hilarious and sexy homage to the wilder side of the late 1980s Hollywood. Lycra, lace and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where heartthrob rock star Stacee Jaxx takes to the stage and eager groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality.

Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew (Wolfgang Von Colt) longs to take the stage as the next big thing and falls for small town girl Sherrie who also seeks stardom in Hollywood; but the rock and roll fairy-tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled “Strip” into just another capitalist strip mall.

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical-turned film, features well known hits of bands like Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Styx and Journey. Some of the local talent headlining the show and banging out the hits include Eoghan Fingleton, Alex Cathcart, Aideen Leacy, Jay Ritchie, Aishling Rohan, Angi McNulty, Damien Keating, Patrick Cullen, Sean O’Neill.

A massive 60 strong chorus line (some of whom are well known to Portlaoise audiences) will also take to the stage to back up the front line and a live rock band will have you tapping your feet, even dancing in the aisles and reeling for more at Dunamaise for the 8 night-long run!

Anticipating the forthcoming show Sharon Dunphy, Chairperson of Portlaoise Musical Society said: “We’re beyond excited for our production of ‘Rock of Ages’ at Dunamaise Arts Centre. This is by far the biggest cast we have ever had on stage and we’re expecting it to be one of our most spectacular shows ever and will definitely be the most outrageous we’ve ever staged. We’re so grateful for all the support so far and hope the local community can come and give us even more support to help make 2017 our most successful year!”.

Rock of Ages is directed by Paul Norton, music directed by Emer Hartnett and choreographed by Grace McGrath. The book is written by Chris D’Arienzo and the music is by every 80s band you love!

Tickets priced €18/€15/€12 (Conc. Sun 19-Mon 20 Nov only) are on sale now from the Dunamaise Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or online at www.dunamaise.ie . Don’t miss out as some nights are already sold out!!

Parents are advised that this show contains scenes of a sexual and explicit nature and is NOT recommended for Under 16's!