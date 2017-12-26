Portlaoise Comhaltas stage great Christmas concert at St Francis

St Francis NS in Portlaoise took on A festive aura when the Portlaoise branch of Comhaltas staged their traditional Irish music Christmas concert for the first time in the school gym.

The school has been home to the Comhaltas classes since September. Speaking at the concert on Tuesday, December 19 branch Secretary Noreen Whelan thanked the management and staff and all the pupils of the school for the warm welcome.

Music classes for children and adults take place on Tuesdays and Fridays with a panel of ten specialist teachers.

"St Francis School is an ideal venue, it is very accessible and the atmosphere is great", said Micheal Lalor, vice chair of the branch.

It may be possible to accommodate some additional music classes for beginners in the new year.