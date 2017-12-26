Christmas concert of trad music and song celebrates great year for Spink CCÉ in Laois

Spink Comhaltas staged a wonderful celebration of traditional Irish music and singing in December as part of it’s annual Christmas concert.

Performers ranged from novices who only started to learn music in September, to accomplished All Ireland finalists. All of them provided a fantastic evening of music and entertainment.

The concert on December 15 almost rounded off yet another a busy year for Spink Comhaltas. Branch musicians and singers are gearing up for a Trad Seisiún on in Abbeyleix on December 27 at 7pm in The Manor Hotel. The evening begins with a slow Seisiún with a faster later in evening. It should be a great night.

It's been a busy last 12 months for the very active branch with its talented and hard working members having performed in numerous events locally and nationally.

From local community events around Laois, Seachtain na Gaeilge, Ceol na nÓg, Comhaltas fleadh competitions at county, provincial and All Ireland with winners at each round, distinction results in SCT Examinations, Spink’s Summer Seisiún series in Heritage House Abbeyleix, Siansa Gael Linn finals in the National Concert Hall, Radio na Gaeltachta, Culture Night, as well as the Comhaltas Tour of Ireland.

The year also saw continued growth in membership numbers at both junior and senior levels.

Paul Lynch, Chairman of Spink Comhaltas, welcomed all of the new members to the branch, and noted that the managing committee had a number of exciting objectives set for the branch in 2018, which he is confident will build on the significant work achieved over the last five years.

The Spink branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann provides traditional Irish music lessons to members from Laois and bordering areas in Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow and Kildare.

With a comprehensive instrument bank to support members learning music in a cost-effective way, Spink prepares members for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann as well as the traditional Irish music examinations.

Most importantly, the tradition of playing and enjoying Irish music is being handed on to a new generation.