Celebrations at Kilminchy Hair Design in Portlaoise

Kilminchy Hair Design is a very popular hair salon, located at Unit 1, Kilminchy Court, Portlaoise, they specialise in all aspects of ladies and gents hairdressing, and there is plenty of free parking at Kilminchy.

Kilminchy Hair Design was opened by Donna Dunne in March 2006, and celebrated its 11th birthday recently, an auspicious occasion for a business which has gone from strength to strength since its inception.

Kilminchy Hair Design's spacious salon is attractively laid out, the atmosphere is very relaxed but professional, so much so that for its customers it's like a home away from home, a place they can come in, relax, chat and leave feeling like a new person.

The welcoming ambiance is also enhanced by the teas, coffees and cappuccinos that are available for all customers.

Donna trained in the Hair Academy in Dublin, and then went on to work in Dublin, Naas and Athy, before locating to Kilminchy in the mid noughties.

Opening in 2006, one of Donna's first challenges was to face into the stiff wind of the recession, which the business weathered well.

Also attesting to its popularity are Kilminchy Hair Design's long serving staff, Orla, Marian and Rosemary, between them and Donna, they have over 55 years of experience in total.

Kilminchy Hair Design is an all hair based, unisex salon, and specialises in all cutting, colouring and styling. It stocks and deals exclusively in Revlon, they use Revlon colour which consists of revionissimo, which is permanent and Young colour excel which is semi permanent and ammonia free.

The salon recently added Olaplex to its treatments, this is a bond multiplier which limits damage to the hair during colouring or can be used as a stand alone treatment. All Revlon retail products are offered for sale, as well as Redken and American Crew for men.

Kilminchy Hair Design's client base ranges from all ages. All existing clients and new clients are welcome, and the team look forward to seeing you soon in the salon. You can make an appointment by phone on: 057 866 7990.



Kilminchy Hair Design is open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday 9am to 5pm, Thursday 9am to 8pm,

Friday 9am to 7.30pm