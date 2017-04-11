BUSINESS GALLERY
Grand day in Laois for Crown Paints at new Portlaoise decorating centre
Midlands radio sports broadcaster Will O'Callaghan cuts ribbon on new centre
Crown Paints Decorating Centres celebrated a grand opening recently at Conniberry Junction, Portlaoise.
Will O'Callaghan, Head of Sport-Midlands 103, was on hand to cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Centre off Fr Browne Avenue near.
Helping out with the ribbon were: Peter O'Neill (Area Manager, Crown Paints), Gary O'Neill (Manager), Dorothy Clarke, Ryan Maher, Moya Guinan and Adam Mc Donald.
Photographer Michael Scully took pictures of the grand opening for the Leinster Express.
