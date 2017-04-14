Leinster Express welcomed as guest to Business Network Ireland event in Portlaoise

Laois business people gathered in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel this month for the regular Laois Business Network meetings.

James McElwee, BNI President, welcomed guest Leinster Express Business Development Manager, Emer Egan, to the event.

Kevin Byrne was there to take pictures of the members for the Leinster Express.

BNI is Ireland’s leading business referral organisation, we specialise in helping local business people meet new clients, learn valuable new marketing skills and increase sales through word of mouth marketing.

Colleagues recommend each other to their contacts. Typically, they also choose to use the colleagues they know and trust themselves. Many people find they do not need to advertise anymore because they are part of BNI.