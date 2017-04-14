Powerscreen celebrates 20 years in Laois of crushing in Mountmellick with Charlie Flanagan

Powerscreen Ireland was delighted to welcome Laois TD and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan this week to help the company cut the cake for our 20th-anniversary celebrations at its base in Mountmellick, Co Laois.

Established in 1997, Powerscreen Ireland is the only company with dedicated premises solely for crushing and screening. Mr Flanagan visited the 10,000 SQ foot facility at the Bay Road facility to see the Powerscreen Operation for himself.

Powerscreen is finalise plans for the upcoming CQMS 17 show in Tullamore where it will unveil the all new Powerscreen Warrior 1200.

John McCabe of McCabe Earthworks traveled from Northern Ireland for the day to accept the keys to his brand new 1000 MAXTRAK cone crusher. This machine, which will now go on display at CQMS17.