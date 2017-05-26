Marian Carton stays focused after 25 years on Portlaoise's Main Street

Marian Carton Optician is celebrating 25 years in Portlaoise. Marian worked for three years in Naas as an Optometrist before taking the plunge to open up her own practice in Portlaoise.

She originally moved to a unit beside Hughes pharmacy. Two years later she purchased the premises at 100 Main Street. The building was revamped inside and new equipment bought.

The 25 years have seen the purchase of state of the art testing equipment including retinal photography. Auto refractor, glazing equipment. A complete new software package was launched last year. The practice has recently had new units and interior design to give a more airy feel this was designed by local architect Evelyn Duff.

Marian Carton Optician has experienced staff. We have two Dispensing opticians. Marian’s brother Paul and Jelena. They can both give expert advice on the most appropriate lenses for your prescription and lifestyle.

Regina has worked with Marian from the early days. She now sees reps to source frames and sunglasses. She also decorates our windows. Irene is our technician who glazes lenses in to frames. We can often offer a same day service on single vision lenses.

Sinead and Niamh work on reception and admin, both are experienced at offering advice on frame selection. Sinead teaches how to insert and remove contact lenses.

Marian and her colleague Elaine are the 2 Optometrists who will test your eyes and fit contact lenses.0

“We welcome children and adults for comprehensive eye examinations. We have been lucky to work with our friendly and loyal clients in Portlaoise. We thank you all for your support and for making our working days happy ones. We look forward to bringing you new products and offers into the future,” said Marian