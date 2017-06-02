If you want to be a smart Laois bride on your wedding day visit Smart Brides in Portlaoise

Brides to be have a choice of classic wedding dresses at Smart Brides Portlaoise

Smart Brides is already one of Ireland's largest bridal boutiques, brimming with hundreds of designer dresses, that will truly leave you spoiled for choice.

White Rose, Diane Le Grand, Mark Lesley and Phoenix Gowns are just some of the exciting designers that the store currently showcases.

The atmosphere at Smart Brides on Fr Brown Avenue, Portlaoise is calm and contemporary, the perfect ambience to consider and choose your gown.

Walking through this luxurious boutique, which is set over two floors, with its bright and welcoming reception, extensive showrooms, separate exclusive-use private lounges and bridesmaids area with fitting rooms; it’s hard to believe that a bridal experience could get any better.

But bigger and better is precisely what they have planned for 2017.

Smart Brides have ambitious plans for the future and is about to embark on a revamp of its premises.

To celebrate they held a Summer Sample Sale on the 26th, 27th and 28th of May. The weekend sawtheir biggest sale yet with designer dresses priced from just €99!

It has been an auspicious year for the staff at Smart Brides. At the recent prestigious Irish Wedding Awards they were presented with winning Regional/Midlands Award and the National/Best in the country Award as the Wedding Boutique of the Year 2017.

Winning these awards and adapting to the needs of prospective brides is the driving force behind the planned renovations.

Carole Keegan, the manager of Smart Brides, explained knowing that the nominations and votes for these awards were submitted by actual brides from all over the country, is what makes this achievement so special.

“Creating the perfect bridal experience is what we aim to achieve, affordable luxury and exceptional customer care is what can be expected by each and every visitor to our boutique” says Carole.

“Brides continue to visit and recommend our store due to the dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm of our exceptional style consultants “.

Bridal consultants Jess O’ Rourke, Ciara Lacy, and Janet Brennan, who are all based locally and have been part of the Smart Brides Team for several years, are sure to make every bride feel at ease.

They strive to make each bridal fitting a memorable one. Fittings are by appointment only so that each bride gets the one to one time and attention they deserve.

Smart Brides, originally based in smaller premises on the Dublin road has grown in size and reputation over the past six years.

The business expanded and moved to its present location at 5/6 Conniberry Junction, opposite Telfords, two years ago. The renovation plans foresee one large ground floor showroom to showcase the current designer collections and house new designers that will include Pronovias and Fara Sposa.

Branching off from the showroom will be three plush and private bridal suites. The second level will feature additional changing rooms and a bigger collection of Bridesmaids dresses from the likes of True Bride, Mark Lesley and Linzi Jay.

When a bride returns to collect her dress a Bridal refit lounge is being developed to include an extensive range of bridal jewellery, hairpieces, petticoats and veils to complement their chosen gown and complete their look.

Owners Frances and Vincent McElwain are looking forward to the changes ahead.

“We are incorporating the needs and desires of the modern bride into our state-of-the-art design and stylish new layout and can’t wait to see the results” said Frances.

Smart Brides will host a Designer Weekend featuring renowned Australian designer Sophia Tolli on the 10th and 11th of June. Following this event the boutiques ‘make-over’ will commence.

During the Summer Sample Sale days there is an exception to the appointment rule… No appointment is needed. So don’t miss out on your dream dress and the bridal bargain of the year!

The store is open 10am – 6pm every day and 11am - 5pm on Sundays. For more details or to make an appointment see www.smartbrides.ie or call 057 86 74030.