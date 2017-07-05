Business success recognised at Laois Business Awards

Many thriving businesses and entrepreneurs celebrate their achievements at the recent Laois Business Awards.

Congratulations to all the winners on the night and equally to all the runners up. The judges had a very tough task in choosing the winners as the calibre of finalists was high.

The event was held at the Midlands Park Hotel, Business Support Unit (BSU), Laois County Council in association with Local Enterprise Office Laois.

Photographer Michael Scully was there on the night.