New season successful start for Laois Business group with support of Laois LEO

Network Ireland Laois Branch successful launch of 2017 programme in partnership with Local Enterprise Office Laois (LEO)

The first event of the new season of events with Network Ireland Laois branch took place on October 3 when the guest speakerwas Barbara Moynihan of On Your Feet ‘How to Network like a Natural’.

Barbara is an international, award winning trainer specialising in public speaking, presentation and networking. The talk was very informative and got the crowd up on their feet interacting with other attendees on the night which brought a energetic atmosphere to the evening.

Barbara shared her 6 tips of how to Network like a natural, key take aways that helped the attendees see networking in a new light. The event itself was a huge success with our largest numbers to date attending and showing their support for the new Laois Network.

Maryrose Simpson is president of Laois Branch thanked the Local Enterprise office for the support given.

"That the help and guidance from the Local Enterprise Office Laois has been the core of its succession to date we are delighted to have their support, overall structure and vision for Laois Women in business.

The next Network Ireland Laois event will be on November 7th at 6.30pm in The Midlands Park Hotel (formerly Portlaoise Heritage Hotel). With guest speaker Moira Ní Ghallachóir “Waking The Giants” – How to make a difference, make money and do what you want when you want.

More information and Tickets for the event can be found at www.networkIreland.ie Tickets are free to members or €20 for non-members. Please note that the €20 can be redeemed against membership and you can join Network Ireland Laois Branch online or on the night. If you would like to get in touch with the network you can email laois@networkireland.ie or find Network Ireland Laois Brand on Facebook @networkirelandlaois.

About Network Ireland Laois Branch

It provides a forum where women in business, the professions and the Arts can exchange business ideas and increase their business contacts. It encourages women to achieve more satisfying careers and promotes women as worthy contributors to the Irish economy. It liaises with national and international organisations and creates links with Government and State bodies. Network Ireland Laois Branch is one of thirteen branches of Network Ireland, a national organisation with over 750 members.

Membership is made up of a very diverse group of women, from budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in indigenous and multinational organisations to non profits, charities, arts and the public sector. We have a strong voice and are interested in promoting diversity and equality, entrepreneurship and leadership development; collaborating with like-minded people and organisations. As a member of Network Ireland Laois Branch this means all meetings in other Network Ireland branches are free.

Network Ireland Laois Branch will hold monthly networking meetings where a guest speaker is invited to educate, inform and entertain on topics of interest to women. Members can develop and pool their individual skills through interaction with other women in a supportive environment which offers, training, mentoring and an opportunity for women who call on other members with specialist expertise for help. It also provides a forum for established women to develop professional and social contacts.