Big celebration of friends family and customers at Treacy's Pub on The Heath in Laois #pictures

There was a double celebration in the popular Treacy's Pub and Restaurant at the The Heath near Portlaoise in the run up the Christmas.

A large crowd gathered from near and far, including many family neighbours, to celebrate a Road Safety Authority award for proprietor Tommy Treacy and help the pub launch the new Treacy's Gin

RSA chairperson, Liz O'Donnell recently presented Tommy with the ‘Special Recognition’ Award for the service he provides at the well-known thatched establishment on the old Dublin-Cork/Limerick road.

Photographer Michael Scully went along to cover what was a big event for the Leinster Express.

See the gallery with this story to see all the pictures he took on the night.