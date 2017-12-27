Photos from the Three Tenors concert in St Joseph's Church Mountmellick

A wonderful evening of soaring voices was held in St Joseph's Catholic Church in Mountmellick on Sunday December 17.

The concert by the Three Tenors, was organised by the parish in aid of the Parish Debt Fund, and many traditional opera favourites like Nessun Dorma rang through the church, enjoyed by an appreciative audience.

Scroll through our images, taken for the Leinster Express by photographer Denis Byrne.

