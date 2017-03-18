Embracing night of cinema in Portlaoise on International Women's Day

Laois women were out in force to celebrate International Women's Day for a special screening of Embrace.

Embrace follows body image activist Taryn Brumfitt's crusade as she explores the global issue of body loathing, inspiring us to change the way we feel about ourselves and think about our bodies.

The night was organised by Brid McGill and took place at the Odeon Cinema.

Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express