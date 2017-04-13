High standards once again at Scór na bPáistí

Laois GAA held a very successful Scór na bPaistí final in Mountmellick Arts Centre last Friday evening.

There was a huge attendance on the night with a great variety from all the different clubs. It was also nice to see a few new clubs taking part, whilst also welcoming back our seasoned acts at this stage. There were loads of competitors on the night and the standard was very high.

MC for the night was Mr Scór himself, Michael Martin who ensured a speedy transition through each category whilst also keeping the audience informed and entertained.

Adjudicators for the evening were Margaret Conway and Saoirse Nevin, who really had their work cut out trying to place each category.

A special word of thanks to all the Scór committee for their help and work on the night and to Julia from Mountmellick GAA for looking after the refreshments at the interval.

As there were so many participants, it would be impossible to comment on each, suffice to say that every participant was excellent and really show cased the talent in Laois clubs.

After much deliberating, the following were deemed first and second on the night.

- Rince Fóirne (Céilí Dancing): 1st Mountrath GAA, 2nd The Harps GAA.

- Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing): 1St Lucy Barton (Rathdowney-Errill), 2nd Aoibheann Dalton (Portlaoise).

- Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music): 1st Kyle GAA, 2nd Portlaoise GAA.

- Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling): 1st Aoife Cunningham (Castletown), 2nd John Phelan (Portlaoise), Caoimhe Walsh (Kyle).

- Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group): 1st Kyle GAA, 2nd Rathdowney-Errill GAA.

- Leiriú (Novelty Act): 1st Courtwood, 2nd Rathdowney-Errill

- Rince Seit (Set Dancing): 1st Rathdowney-Errill

- Tráth na gCeisteanna (Question Time): 1st The Harps, 2nd O'Moores.

Former All Ireland Scór solo singer winner Molly Donnery was on hand to present the trophies and medals on the night. The committee of Laois Scór would like to sincerely thank all the clubs who took part on the night and would encourage them to actively promote Scór as much as possible.

Also thanks go to Laois GAA for providing the spot prizes for the raffle and the refreshments for the paistí.

Lastly, a sincere word of gratitude to Big Ron from Mountmellick for looking after us on the night & for ensuring that everything ran smoothly and efficiently.

All pics in the above gallery are by Denis Byrne.