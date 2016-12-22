ThrowbackThursday: Where were you in September 1994? See our gallery of pictures to bring back memories of 22 years ago.

Laois competitors, David Brady, Portlaoise, Peter O'Sullivan, Portlaoise, Conell Brennan, Ballyfin and David Fingleton, Portlaoise

Starting school in Portlaoise CBS. Principal Des Sutton with Eamon Condell, David Cooke and Edward Meeney

At the annual social evening for emigrants in the Killeshin Hotel were Tom Maher, Mick Burke, Ann Coughlan, Sheila Maher, Christy Maher, Mary Dunphy and Betty O'Brien

Mrs Defew retired as postmistress at Aghaboe after 57 years. Making the presentation were Dan Cooke, Head Postmaster, Portlaoise, Michael O'Sullivan, Area Manager and Fergal Deffew, son

Basket runners at Mosney were Conor Conroy and Tracey Carroll

Sacred Heart School Band at Community Games, Audrey Conroy, Sarah Coogan, Audrey Whelan and Julie Winters, Portlaoise

At the Community Games finals were, Denise Gonoud, Breda Goulding, Michelle Fallon, Zara Conroy, Lorraine Daly, all from Rosenallis

Regina Byrne, Sinead Brennan, Lorraine Condon, Michelle Curtin and Tracy Maher at the Community Games finals

Claire Murphy, Noelle Bracken, Michelle Cullen and Aoife Donohue at the Community Games finals

Abbeyleix Macra winners of the Club of the Year were Brian Rohan, Larry Bergin, Noeleen Lynam and Har Allen