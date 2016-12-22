#ThrowbackThursday: Where were you in September 1994? See our gallery of pictures to bring back memories of 22 years ago.
22 Dec 2016
Laois competitors, David Brady, Portlaoise, Peter O'Sullivan, Portlaoise, Conell Brennan, Ballyfin and David Fingleton, Portlaoise
Starting school in Portlaoise CBS. Principal Des Sutton with Eamon Condell, David Cooke and Edward Meeney
At the annual social evening for emigrants in the Killeshin Hotel were Tom Maher, Mick Burke, Ann Coughlan, Sheila Maher, Christy Maher, Mary Dunphy and Betty O'Brien
Mrs Defew retired as postmistress at Aghaboe after 57 years. Making the presentation were Dan Cooke, Head Postmaster, Portlaoise, Michael O'Sullivan, Area Manager and Fergal Deffew, son
Basket runners at Mosney were Conor Conroy and Tracey Carroll
Sacred Heart School Band at Community Games, Audrey Conroy, Sarah Coogan, Audrey Whelan and Julie Winters, Portlaoise
At the Community Games finals were, Denise Gonoud, Breda Goulding, Michelle Fallon, Zara Conroy, Lorraine Daly, all from Rosenallis
Regina Byrne, Sinead Brennan, Lorraine Condon, Michelle Curtin and Tracy Maher at the Community Games finals
Claire Murphy, Noelle Bracken, Michelle Cullen and Aoife Donohue at the Community Games finals
Abbeyleix Macra winners of the Club of the Year were Brian Rohan, Larry Bergin, Noeleen Lynam and Har Allen
Fr Kevin Doheny, Chairman Refugee Trust received a cheque for Rwanda from The Heath Friendly Society. Included are Oliver Daly, Louis Troy, Kathleen Hargroves, Tom Jones, Marie Treacy and Mary Hargroves
