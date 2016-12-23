The Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick comes home to Laois

Many happy faces welcomed TV's Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick home to Laois recently.

The Ballyfin native was home for function at the office of his sister Josephine Fitzpatrick who is a solicitor in Portlaoise

Photographer Denis Byrne went along to take some pictures of the event where the guest of honour was Noel who stars in the reality show on Chanel 4 The Supervet.