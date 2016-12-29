ThrowbackThursday: A selection of images from October 1987

Stradbally community games players with their draught boards

Joe Dunne, Vice-Chair of Laois County Council with Michael Conlon, Chief Executive of the Trustee Savings Bank at their opening in Portlaoise

Tom Fennelly from Abbeyleix who represented Laois in the Rehab King of Leinster competition

Members of the Parents Council, teachers and students of the Brigidine Convent, Abbeyleix with new computers for the school

Avolan and Eimer Harding, Abbeyleix at the Laois Tennis League

Elizabeth Gorman of Rosenallis ICA who won the Perpetual Trophy

JJ Conway, Chair of the Laois Football Board presenting Pa Murphy, St Fiacc's after they defeated Portarlington

Some of the local attendance at the Progressive Democrats annual conference

Joe Maher, Stella Ring, Catherine Horan and Sean Hyland at the Portlaoise Scouts American tea party

Twink entertaining the capacity crowd at the annual wedding fair at the Montague Hotel