Big night in Coolrain for Camross Parish

Life’s Story – at the foot of Slieve Bloom is the name of a new project which records the history and stories of the parish.

This project, conceived by Peter Dooley, Lar Hogan and Paul Dunne to record the stories of some of the senior people in Camross Parish on video so that these stories could be preserved for this and future generations.

The Box Set of Life’s Story comprises of 8 video DVD’s totalling over 8 hours in length. They can be purchased from Sheeran’s Pub, Coolrain or online at www.camrossvideos.com where you can find out more details about the project.

A great night was had at the launch in Sheerans pub Coolrain on Thursday December 15.

Paul Dunne was there on the night to take pictures for the Leinster Express