Historic night in Portlaoise for Johnny O'Brien

Johnny O'Brien celebrated his latest offering to the people of Portlaoise before Christmas with the launch of his 11th book about the Town.

Johnny celebrated the launch of the latest publication, ‘The Town I Love so Well’ with family and friends at the Portlaoise Parish Centre.

Fr Paddy Byrne CC, launching the 138-page volume, noted that Portlaoise footballers had failed in their 10-in-a-row bid but Johnny had achieved 11-in-a-row—the number of books he’d produced since 1993.

