Grease lightening strikes at Portarlington secondary school

There was a tremendous atmosphere at Coláiste Íosagáin, Portarlington as the labours of students and staff over the last five months was rewarded with a great three nights of musical entertainment.

Last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the school staged Grease...the Musical . Working evenings and weekends to stage such a professional show in so little time was a Herculean task.

At the helm were teachers Ms Hogan, Mr Mitchell and Ms Seery although most of the staff lent their support in one way or another.

The students were fully on board also with the First Years taking several of the key roles including 'Kenickie' played in fine style by Aidan Howlin. Jonathan Ward was first to perform each night as male lead and well up to the task.

The female lead was played by Shannon Bryan who just months ago was a YouTube phenomenon with her Irish version of Adele's ' Hello ' getting almost half a million hits.

One could thus understand her fellow Pink Ladies feeling a bit under pressure but their performances were all brilliant with Robyn Hackett in particular being outstanding.



The overall standard was truly amazing from the lighting and props to musicianship and singing. All involved can feel really proud of their achievement where memories that will last a lifetime have been made.

Michael Scully and Frank Smith took pictures for the Leinster Express.