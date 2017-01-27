Gallery

Big graduation night of Further Education Mountmellick

Great sense of achievement in Mountmellick Further Education Centre on awards presentation night

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

There was a great sense of achievement in Mountmellick in recent weeks when a large gathering celebrated Further Education awards.

Joe Thompson (Mountmellick Further Education Training Centre Director) and Colin Flaherty (AEO Laois/Offaly ETB) presented the awards at the Mountmellick Further Education & Training Centre Awards Ceremony.

Photographer Michael Scully was their to record the achievements.