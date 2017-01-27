Gallery
Big graduation night of Further Education Mountmellick
Great sense of achievement in Mountmellick Further Education Centre on awards presentation night
There was a great sense of achievement in Mountmellick in recent weeks when a large gathering celebrated Further Education awards.
Joe Thompson (Mountmellick Further Education Training Centre Director) and Colin Flaherty (AEO Laois/Offaly ETB) presented the awards at the Mountmellick Further Education & Training Centre Awards Ceremony.
Photographer Michael Scully was their to record the achievements.
