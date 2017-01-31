Stradbally, Vicarstown, Timahoe Operation Transformation leaders hit the half way point

The Stradbally Vicarstown and Timahoe (SVT) community Hub crossed the half-way line of its six week combined weight-loss challenge at Timahoe GAA grounds last Saturday morning following leader fun competitions.

Each area has a co-ordinator and six leaders who run various training events three times per week. Over 300 people are taking part regularly between the three Laois teams.

The initiative is co-ordinated by Laois Sports Partnership (LSP) and is part of Operation Transformation’s 2017 weight-loss challenge.

The morning started with a cycling race from the GAA grounds to Timahoe Village and back. A leader from each team cycled to the village then gave their bikes to a co-leader who cycled back.

Kevin Foley was first past the post in this event claiming victory for Vicarstown.

A 2.4 kilometre road race from the GAA grounds to the bandstand in Timahoe was next. Two leaders from each team took part in this event. Both had to reach the bandstand to win. Vicarstown’s Fiona Fenlon and Paddy Skully were the first pair on the bandstand.

The third challenge was two laps of the pitch. All team leaders had to be finished and standing in their designated area’s together to win. The event was won by the Stradbally leaders.

The final challenge involved team leaders dribbling footballs between flags from the top of the pitch to the half-way line then picking up kettle bells in pairs and racing to the bottom of the pitch. Stradbally won.

Catriona Slattery from Ballybrittas is an administrator with LSP.

Ms Slattery said, “It is great to see that plenty of people have come to Timahoe this morning to support their leaders. The three communities are pulling together and connecting as one. Everyone is having so much fun as one big group. There are people here who have probably never exercised before and they are all doing fantastic. It’s great for both their physical and mental health. Everyone is losing weight and getting fitter and healthier.”



Dominic Hartnett, group co-ordinator for Timahoe said,” This is all about connecting communities and its working great. Well done to everyone. We are encouraging everyone to attend the parkrun in Vicarstown on 18 February at 9am for the grand finale of this six week weight-loss challenge. If we keep this up for nine months afterwards we’ll have the fittest community in Ireland.”



Everyone is welcome to register for the parkrun which is free. Check www.parkrun.ie with barcode.