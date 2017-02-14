Mountmellick pupils create beautiful creations from throwaway junk

From the GAA to suicide awareness, pupils at Mountmellick Community School have broken new ground in turning throwaway items into the height of fashion.

This is Mountmellick Community School's second year to enter the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture recycle fashion competition. The projects were overseen by Arts Teacher Maryse Lennon.

"This year we have five entries submitted in the hopes that we get places in the regional semi finals. We had some very creative ideas this year and with our transition years working so hard on their designs the finished creations are fantastic," Ms Lennon told the Leinster Express.

Sea Nettle inspired by Jellyfish, and made with plastic, plant pot filters and plastic beads was designed and made by Niamh Clinton, Ava Rowney, Shauna Buggie .

Darkness into Light, inspired by the good work of Pieta House and to raise awareness on suicide was made from donated Darkness into Light tshirts. The team behind the project was: Saoirse Dempsey, Ciara Hogan, Carey O'Brien.

Unwind the tape was inspired by nostalgia for the days before the digital takeover. The dress is made from video tape. The team were: Lauren Scott, Sinead Lawlor, Rachael Bracken.

Sugar Rush was inspired by the sugar tax, the dress was made from sweet wrappers and sugar packets. Emma Cousins, Katie Barry designed and made the dress.

Finally the Sports Warrior was inspired by women in sports, made from old footballs, studs and old sports equipment. The entry was made and designed by Tiegan Dunne, Orla Delaney, Chloe Maher.