The ten stunning designs by Scoil Chríost Rí students in the Junk Kouture competition

Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise have no less than ten entries in this year's Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition.

Rising Tide, made from hay bales, netting, shells and green plastic, is modelled by Charlotte Wright, and created by Lauryn Jane Conory and Clodagh O'Brien.

Tea Soldiers is two rival outfits made from Lyons and Barry's tea packaging, teabags, milk bottle tops and coffee pods, by Rachel Daly, modelled by Aoife and Elaine Daly.

GAAtsby is a 1920s flapper style dress made from GAA equipment like goal netting, leather footballs and boot studs, made by Tyrah Duff, Amy Fingleton and modelled by Sophie Delahunt.

Daffodil Day, raising awareness of cancer, is made from all the colours representing different cancers, from jigsaw pieces, tin cans, CDs and ribbon, by Rebecca Delaney(model), Kyna Conroy and Dawn Hennessy.

Celtic Electric created by Blathnaid Connolly, Sarah Bennett and model Aoife Hyland Conlan, is made from copper wire, builders netting, video tape and After Eight wrappers.

171 Hot Wire, reminding drivers to slow down, is made from car accident scrap parts, by Lavinia Molloy, Erin Moran and (model) Maria Lutrell.

Clockwork in the Making is made from old school journals, calendars, diaries and broken watches, by Megan Farrell and Aaliyah Onalimi, modelled by Molly Farrell.

Moulin Rouge is made from CDs, nail polish, baby wipes and paint, by Samantha Hauberte and Valencia Kienge, modelled by Bethany Hayes.

Vior Viking is made from wood that was carved, cut, shaved, sanded or turned to sawdust, by Ellen Delaney and Alyssa McCann (model).

The tenth entry is MetalliCana, made from hundreds of recycled aluminium cans, by Ugochi Ohpara and modelled by Chanjana Ilangovan.

Scoil Chriost Rí Art teacher is Jayne Louise Kelly, who is crossing her fingers that the girls' hard work will be rewarded with places in the regional final.

One Mountrath CS entry is through to the final with a Silver Ticket, while five entries are also submitted from Mountmellick CS and another two from Coláiste Iosagáin, Portarlington.

Over 1,200 entries from secondary school students from all over Ireland entered this year. 80 finalists will be announced this evening at 7pm for Leinster, part of 320 regional finalists nationwide. See the Bank of Ireland Student Facebook page, BOIstudent.

The Regional finalists will then go live on the Junk Kouture facebook page and go through a public voting system, to count as up to 10% of their final grade, the other 90% being awarded by a panel of judges at the regional finals.