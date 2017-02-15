Laois schools shine in Junk Kouture fashion contest

The creativity behind ten design teams from Laois schools has been recognised by judges in the Junk Kouture competition.

Teams from Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, Mountmellick Community School and Mountrath Community School have made it through to the South Regional Final in the University of Limerick on March 10.

Junk Kouture, backed by Bank of Ireland encourages students to create high fashion from items ready for the dump.l

The national final which takes place in 3Arena in Dublin on April 14.

The Laois teams who have made it to the next round are:

Sports Warrior -Mountmellick Community School: -Tiegan Dunne, Orla Delaney and Chloe Maher

Mother Nature - Mountrath Community School: Patricia Lalor, Aimee Collier and Andrea Kirwan

Metallicana - Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise: Ugochi Ohpara and Chanjana Ilangovan

Vior Viking, Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise: Ellen Delaney and Alyssa McCann

Daffodil Day - Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise: Rebecca Delaney, Kyna Conroy and Dawn Hennessy

Rising Tide - Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise:Charlotte Wright, Lauryn Jane Conory and Clodagh O’Brien

Celtic Eclectic - Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise: Blathnaid Connolly, Sarah Bennett and Aoife Hyland-Conlan

Tea Soldiers - Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise: Rachel Daly, Aoife Daly and Elaine Daly

Moulin Rouge - Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise: Samantha Hauberte and Valencia Kienge, modelled by Bethany Hayes

GAAtsby - Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise: Tyrah Duff, Amy Fingleton and Sophie Delahunt