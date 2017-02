St Valentine's in Durrow

Some junior infants with bags made for Valentine's Day at Our Lady's Meadow Primary School, Durrow. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Hurling in Rathdowney

Some of the large attendance for Laois against Wexford in the Walsh Cup semi-final at Rathdowney. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Special Olympics in Portlaoise

Big Ed. Jacqueline McCluskey and Betty Ryan at the Special Olympics campaign launch in Portlaoise Parish Centre. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Laois footballers

Laois who defeated Galway in the NFL at O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Shanahoe celebrate in Abbeyleix

Captain Martha Kirwan and chairperson Gail Doogue at the Shanahoe Ladies Football Dinner Dance and Awards Night in The Abbeyleix Manor Hotel. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Hurling versus Derry

Dermot McGill races through for Laois against Mark Craig, Derry in the NHL Division 2 at O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Rugby in Portlaoise

Yvonne Delaney in possession for Portlaoise against Cooke at Togher. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Ladies football in Portarlington

Kay O'Reilly passes for Laois against Mayo at Portarlington. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Hurling for Trumera Rovers

Camross and Laois hurler Zane Keenan enjoying his soccer for Trumera Rovers at Timahoe. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Cakes at Ballylinan ploughing

Ella Brennan with some of the lovely cakes at the Ballylinan & District Ploughing match at Ballylinan. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Portarlington school champs

Colaiste Iosagain, Portarlington celebrate after defeating Naas C.B.S. in the Coca Cola Sth. Leinster Colleges Senior 'B' Football final at Stradbally. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Ballyroan celebrations

Ballyroan Gaels, Laois senior football champions 2006 at the Ballyroan Gaels Awards NIght and Dinner Dance in The Seven Oaks Hotel. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Ballylinan panto

Tom Cooney as Perceville and Seamus Cooney as Jobsworth get to grips in the Ballylinan Panto Group's production of Beauty and The Beast in Ballylinan Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.