Grandparents enjoy a day back at school in Stradbally

Fifty grandparents went to school in Stradbally recently with their grandchildren for an afternoon of songs, poetry, chat and cake.

Grandparents’ Day is in its third year at St Colman’s NS, and was the biggest success yet.

The day is held as part of National Catholic Schools week, explains Deputy Principal Sharon Carroll.

“All the grandparents were invited to our GP hall for a prayer service conducted by Fr Maher PP. The children had the hall decorated with poems and pictures of things they like to do with their grandparents, and they also did readings and prayers,” she said.

Afterwards the grandparents spend a while in their grandchildrens’ classrooms, enjoying chats with each other and with the children, and viewing their classwork.

Then it was time for tea and cakes in the hall, organised by the Students Council from 6th class, and parents.

“In other years it was for 3rd class and upwards, but this year every class was included,” said Ms Carroll.

Grandparents play an increasingly important role in their grandchildren's lives she said.

“ It’s an extremely important day, grandparents today have such an important role, some of them also mind the children when parents are working, it’s nice to have a day all about them, to say thanks to them,” said Ms Carroll.

Some of the parents had travelled from outside the county for the day, and some had not met each other in many years and enjoyed the chance to catch up, while viewing the new extensions to the co-educational school.

“Some came the night before and stayed with their families to attend the day, it’s become a lovely tradition for us,” the deputy principal said.

