Recyclable material in the waste illegally dumped in council street bins in Laois

Laois County Council's litter whistle blower has raised the red flag over another form of illegal dumping in Laois.

Joe Kelly has sent a number of photographs to the Leinster Express of public litter bins packed with household waste.

Mr Kelly said the bids heavy to remove because they are "compacted household rubbish".

The pictures reveal that a lot of what is being dumped includes recyclable material. Bottles and waste food has been found in bins by council staff.

In recent weeks Mr Kelly has taken photographs of countless incidents of fly tipping around Laois which has to be cleared by Laois County Council staff.

He said another big problem is amount of dog faeces cleaned from footpaths in Laois towns.