Where's the Beef? Portarlington students putting the final touches on calf competition entry

Coláiste Íosagáin, Portarlington agricultural science students under the guidance of teacher, Mairead Bergin are in the final stages of a competition organised by the Certified Irish Angus Beef organisation to win five calves.

The school, which is in the Offaly side of Port, is developing quite an expertise in rearing poultry and livestock under the guidance of Conor Mitchell and Fintan O'Donnell. Having previously had cattle on site twice and turkeys and chickens three times so the school would be worthy winners of this latest competition.

The national winners will be announced at Croke Park on 15 March.