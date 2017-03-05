Great gala entertainment for Portarlington charity fundraiser in Killenard

A firm favourite in the Laois social calendar, the 11th annual Portarlington & Killenard Charity Gala Ball took place on Friday February 24 this year, with Laois Down Syndrome as its chosen charity.

The ball, which is organised by Marie Corcoran, Colette Kennedy and Marie Molloy,took place in the Heritage Hotel Killenard. Solictor Gerald Keane was there to support the charity as he has done every year since its inception.

Michael Scully was there on the night for the Leinster Express.