Portarlington Painted Love charity event a very popular success in Portlaoise

The Painted Love committee and the Moody Family wish to thank everyone who participated in the Painted Love art exhibition and auction on Saturday night February 25 in The Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.

The night was a resounding success in raising funds to help a the Moody family cope with the impact of Motor Neuron Disease.

Special mention goes to Dr Eddie Murphy, Tom McDonald and Willie Murphy. Our entertainers Shannon Bryan, The Faherty Family and Clodagh Dunne who all supported the event.

Thanks are also extended to all who attended, donated or bought paintings and participated in the raffle. The Mount Saint Anne’s Craft Group made and donated beautifully hand crafted flowers which are currently being distributed among local care homes.

The Portarlington Mens Shed helped construct the ‘Selfie’ photo booths which were very popular! We had an exceptional team of young volunteers who are all a credit to their school, Colaiste Isogain.

Finally a word of thanks to the staff of the Dunamaise Art Centre for hosting the wonderful venue. Overall it was a night of goodwill and it showed what a good community can do!

Photographer Kevin Byrne was there for the Leinster Express