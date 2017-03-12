Great weekend for the Mad Hatters in Abbeyleix

A big weekend of fun, music and fond memories of loved ones lost, took place Abbeyleix this month to raise money to fight cancer.

The 'Mad Hatters Weekend' was organised by the family of the late David Pratt, on March 3 to 5. The only son of Roy and Edith Pratt, David passed away aged 26 after a brave battle against leukaemia. His family decided to hold a fundraising weekend, to mark what would have been David's 50th birthday.

Their idea with a ‘Mad Hatters Weekend’, was for everyone to wear fun hats to show their support for cancer patients, who wear hats if they lose hair from chemo .

Events scheduled included: an Ecumenical service of Remembrance, a table quiz family fun / walk or toddle, a sponsored push pump by Laois Fire Service, a vehicle run and a concert featuring Laois band Transmitter.

Laois photographer Alf Harvey went along to the concert in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel for the Leinster Express where the 'Mad Hatters' were out in force.