Laois welcomes Rose of Tralee to Portlaoise

The red carpet was rolled out in Laois this week for Rose of Tralee Maggie McEldowney

During her visiting to the county Wednesday March 15, the Chicago Rose called on The Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, the host venue for the 2017 Laois Rose Selection.

She will then call to the Laois Shopping Centre where she met with customers, staff and visited The Parlour.

Photographer Kevin Byrne caught up with the Rose during her walkabout as part of the Leinster Express Media Partner's coverage of the the Laois Rose 2017.

She will be a special guest at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin before travelling to Tralee.

There is still time to enter the Laois Rose Selection, to be held on April 30, with the Leinster Express as exclusive media partner.

Contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or Steve on 086 2505791. Email Laoisroseoftralee@gmail.com or steve@roseoftralee.ie or fill out an application form www.roseoftralee.ie.

The 2017 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from 16 to 22 August following a two-day Rose Tour in County Kildare.