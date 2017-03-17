St Patrick's Day
Rain not falling on Laois parades as the colours are flown early in Ballyroan and Spink
Photographers Alf Harvey and Paul Dunne were out early for the Leinster Express
St Patrick didn't manage the sun this year but the people of Laois were out early in trooping the national colours on Ireland's national day of celebration.
Alf Harvey and Paul Dunne were among the photographers who are out and about all day for the Leinster Express covering big events.
Alf was in Spink while Paul ventured to Ballyroan.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on