Laois turns from blue to green on St Patrick's Day as communities celebrate right around the county

Photographers and reporters from the Leinster Express travelled the highways and byways on St Patrick's Day despite the inclement weather to record this year's parades and celebrations.

St Patrick is becoming a bit like Santa Claus given the way he is able to show up at many places at once. Donald Trump put in a performance in Stradbally where the GAA took centre stage.

Pigs didn't fly in Portlaoise but there was a pink tractor and the new committee put in a super performance in Mountmellick. There was a touch of the wild west in Portarlington where the Tullamore Pipe Band flew the flag for the town's Offaly citizens.

All around the county the parades were a testament to the strong community spirit in Laois and the pride its citizens have in being Irish.

Thanks to photographers Michael Scully, Alf Harvey, Denis Byrne, Kevin Byrne, Paul Dunne and reporters Conor Ganly, Lynda Kiernan and Ryan Dunne who were out and about from morning to late afternoon.

Apart from the three towns Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, the Leinster Express also made it to Rathdowney, Stradbally, Abbeyeix, Mountrath, Rosenallis, Ballyroan, Spink, Vicarstown and Timahoe.

