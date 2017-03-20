Home of the Scarecrow Festival plays host to possible future Taoiseach and Laois Fianna Fáil grass roots

The picturesque Laois village has become known far and wide as the home of the Scarecrow Festival but last week it was host to one Ireland's most important political figures.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was there for what turned out to be an early election rally for the party's rank and file. He called on them to get ready to win an second Dáil seat in the Laois constituency.

Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express