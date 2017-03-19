Student enterprise celebrated in Laois schools at annual awards

Students from the four corners of Laois gathered in the Portlaoise this month to show of their talent for business in the annual Laois Student Enterprise Awards.

This year's students once again rose to the challenge of setting up and operating their own companies. Their efforts were judged on Wednesday, 8th March at the grand finale in the Heritage Hotel, Portlaoise organised by the Laois Local Enterprise Office (Laois LEO).

As part of this programme, students learned what it is really like to set up and run their own business. They used their skills to secure resources they need to make this happen, and with the help of their teachers learn how to make a hobby/talent turn into a viable business opportunity.

Over 60 groups and 260 students were in involved in this year’s programme from seven schools around the county, and following shortlisting by each school, 35 groups represent their schools at the County Final.

The winning project came from Heywood Community School. Four students turned their school mini-company project into a real business to help people with Dementia and Autism.

SenseAbility, run by Ellen McWey, Arianna Mezzapelle, Ruth Bergin and Megan Walsh, is selling hospital quality, machine washable sensory blankets that offer tactile stimulation, relaxation and help motor skills.

They will represent Laois schools at the national final to be held on 3rd May in Croke Park. Read a little more about their project here

The Laois LEO acknowledged the contribution of the schools and teachers to the success of the programme and look forward to their continued participation in the future.

Photographer Michael Scully was there to capture a selection of the many groups who made it to the 2017 final.