Great excitement at the Hair Gallery Portarlington as top blogger comes to visit

There was great excitement in Portarlington as a packed Hair Gallery welcomed Make-up artist to the stars Michelle Regazzoli (MRSmakeup.ie) to their salon on Main Street.

The top blogger was there to Offer a make-up masterclass to clients and guests invited along by The Hair Gallery to launch their new beauty salon.

There beauty salon was closed by a fire just a few days before Christmas but what the re-launch shows is that they are now back bigger and better than ever. The atmosphere on the night was electric as Michelle offered her expertise and advise to an excited crowd.

We took the opportunity to have a look around the new beauty area and from the moment you enter it's a feeling of pure luxury. Their spa inspired treatment room is advertised as ''An Oasis on Main Street'' and it does'nt disapoint.

It's cosy, rich environment has you relaxed from the get go, on top of this, The Hair Gallery is now the only location in Laois stocking the amazing ''Elemis'' range of beauty products. Looking through their list of services they offer a beautiful range of massage, facial and body treatments which I'm sure will prove very popular for mother's day.

The salon also has a nail bar, Lash Extensions, Make-up counter (which also sell's ''Fushia'' make-up), pedicure station, threading bar, waxing services and Spray tan room. When you see the extensive hair salon downstairs this really is a one stop shop for hair and beauty.

The salon looks amazing and salon owner Ian Phelan told us that it's thanks to local contractor Nathan Fitzpatrick and his team including Mark McCarthy who worked tirelessly to ensure the salon was back up and running as quickly as possible.

The ''Beauty Rooms'' full list of services and prices are available at www.hairgallery.ie and to celebrate the re-opening we at the Leinster Express are delighted to offer a 20% OFF voucher to all our readers, simply detach the voucher below.

