Laois schoolchildren dressed up in their favourite book characters for the recent World Book Day 2017

Primary schoolchildren in Abbeyleix and Timahoe threw themselves into their favourite characters for the recent World Book Day.

In Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix all the pupils got involved in dressing up on March 2.

Among the characters were Cinderella, Top Cat, Grandpa’s Great Escape and autobiographical characters.

“Everyone gathered in the school hall to display their costumes. The atmosphere was electric as the pupils and some teachers paraded around. In my opinion this was a great way for the children to showcase what the children are reading both at home & in school,” said Kyle Mullen, 6th class.

"Lots of people put in a great effort. Some excellent ones were Matilda, The Twits, Cat in the Hat, Harry Potter, Grandpa's Great escape and a group of pupils recreated Alice in Wonderland,” said Mia Brennan, 6th class, who explained that after their lovely day the pupils went home happily with a book voucher.

There were similar cool costumes in Timahoe NS for the day. Mary Poppins, Gangsta Granny, Spiderman, Skulduggery Pleasant, Harry Potter and more paraded their way to school, in testament to the school's promotion of literacy.

They also enjoyed 'Drop Everything and Read' time, wrote short stories for an anthology, and the juniors and seniors sat and read together.

“All in all, a great day was had, with plenty of learning and inspiration,” said teacher Martina Mulhall.

Pics courtesy of schools.