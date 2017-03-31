Communities around Laois get set for Clean Up Laois Week

Communities right around Laois will be hoping for good weather this week as they take on the Clean up Laois Week challenge.

Clean up Laois Week, which is hosted by Laois County Council, offically runs from April 3-7 next but communities and Tidy Towns Group are already preparing for their clean ups.

Some will take place this weekend with a morning clean up planned for Portarlington, on April 1. AES is supporting the week hosted by Laois County Council.

Litter pickers, gloves and bags were made available by the council to all groups who registered.

Bags or rubbish collected during the week will be collected afterwards.

The public are asked to report illegal dumping by contacting 1800323230 www.laois.ie