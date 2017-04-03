Large crowds attend open day at Cistercian College Roscrea

Last Saturday saw over 300 visitors attending an open day at one of Ireland’s highest rated schools, Cistercian College Roscrea.

Those in attendance were given a real flavour of the diverse and fulfilling experience that CCR gives to students.

Speaking during the event, CCR Action Group Chairman Ronnie Culliton said: “We are hugely excited by the number of people here today. It is wonderful that the addition of day boarding and five-day boarding to the school’s offerings means that more and more boys can be a part of CCR life."

With the school’s long term future now secured Cistercian College is looking forward to an exciting future and the numbers attending Saturday’s open day would suggest that demand for places will be high.