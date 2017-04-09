GALLERY

Abbeyleix ladies out in style to raise funds for Scoil Mhuire National school

McEvoy's Steak & Wine Bar hosts successful Fashion & Style fundraising event

By Conor Ganly

The ladies of Abbeyleix enjoyed a great night out at the recent Fashion & Style evening in McEvoy's Steak & Wine Bar, and in the process raised vital funds for local national school Scoil Mhuire.

Portlaoise fashion designer Heidi Higgins was among the special guests. 

Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie was there to take some pictures for the Leinster Express.