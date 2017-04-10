GALLERY: YesterYears book is launched by the Leinster Express

The launch has taken place of the YesterYears book, published by the Leinster Express.

The 164-page book is a veritable Aladdin's Cave of nostalgic photos, detailing life in Laois from its more recent past to more distant times.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Tom Mulhall launched the book in the Leinster Express offices at Lower Main Street.

Cllr Mulhall congratulated the paper on the production and spoke of his own experiences of the Leinster Express, from his footballing days to his latter day role as a politician.

Leinster Express Editor, Pat Somers said that the book reflected community life in Laois.

“It is not a history of the county per se, but rather a unique series of snapshots in time, capturing people and places at various junctures throughout their lives, and the rich diversity of life in Laois,” he stated. ]

YesterYears is for sale at €10 and is available at the Leinster Express office in Portlaoise, or at selected shops throughout the county.