Portlaoise College super talented students strutt their stuff

Dozens of students from first to sixth year in Portlaoise College treated a packed hall of 500 plus to its Portlaoise College has talent competition recently.

Among the audience were fellow students, teachers and parents who by and large were hugely entertained by the various solo and group acts. Every performer took to the stage like ducks to water.

To open the show music was performed by fifth year student and last year’s battle of the bands winner Curtis Walsh who is an accomplished musician and played at last year’s Electric Picnic in Stradbally.

Each year from first to sixth featured both solo performers and group acts which all went down a treat with the audience. Singing was the main art shown by the soloist acts while many played musical instruments as they sang including guitars, piano, clarinet and double bass.

The group acts involved music students from each year and featured comedy, bands including rock and pop, a movie mash-up, Happy Feet, Lazy Town, Rocky versus Clint Eastwood, male model dancers and Dirty Dancing which included the famous move where Johnny caught Baby in mid air performed to perfection by Paddy Raimi and Kayleigh Quirke of the transition year.

The show was choreographed by music and geography teacher Helen Spencer who said much planning and practice went into this year’s talent competition.

"The students here at Portlaoise College certainly do have so much talent. I have added a Portlaoise College hall of fame to the music department this year. I will be adding outstanding students to this over the years. There were many teachers involved in putting this show together, thank you for your commitment and allowing the students to rehearse during classes. A special thanks to the sixth year Spice Girls who have always been on this stage over the past six years, we will miss them next year.”

Musician Curtis Walsh received a special achievement award and will be entered into the Portlaoise College hall of fame.

The best dancer award was won by fifth year’s male model Vlad Apopei. Best vocalist was won by second year’s Kevin Dylan for singing Half the World Away.

The rising star award went to third year’s Ryan Fogarty who sang Seven years old while the best group award went to the transition year students for their movie mash-up performance.

The overall winner of the 2017 Portlaoise College has talent competition was won by Giresse Kanyamubanga for his excellent and captivating performance of All of Me.